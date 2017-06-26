Please select another video.
Counting Penguins: What Penguins in Antarctica Might Be Telling Us About Climate Change
NBC News’ Harry Smith journeys to Antarctica to talk with scientists and experts about what signs penguins might be giving us about climate change.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
About Megyn Kelly
Anchor, 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' on NBC News
Megyn Kelly is one of America’s most prominent news anchors, known for her ability to focus on breaking stories, as well as in-depth investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and human interest pieces. Kelly uses her skills as a former litigator to press for real answers to the questions most on viewers’ minds.