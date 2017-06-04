Feedback

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly One-on-One with Russian President Vladimir Putin

 

Megyn Kelly sits down for an exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin, asking him about allegations that the Russians interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Anchor, 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' on NBC News

Megyn Kelly is one of America’s most prominent news anchors, known for her ability to focus on breaking stories, as well as in-depth investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and human interest pieces. Kelly uses her skills as a former litigator to press for real answers to the questions most on viewers’ minds.

EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly's One-on-One with Russian President Vladimir Putin

