Aziz Ansari to Become First 'SNL' Host of South Asian Descent

Aziz Ansari, the co-creator of "Master of None," is scheduled to make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Jan. 21, becoming the comedy sketch show's first host of South Asian descent.

"Saturday Night Live" is scheduled to resume its 42nd season when it returns from its winter break on Jan. 14.

Kicking off January with two great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/EbJ4L3wS89 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 10, 2017

Other "Saturday Night Live" hosts of Asian descent include Lucy Liu and Jackie Chan, who both hosted the show in 2000, according to an IndieWire examination of all 826 hosts in "Saturday Night Live" history. Bruno Mars and Fred Armisen, who are multiracial, have also hosted.

Ansari had mentioned wanting to appear on "Saturday Night Live" when he brought his Bobby Jindal impression to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in November 2015. "I finally look like a guy!" Ansari joked, adding that he had hoped the Louisiana governor's presidential candidacy would lead to his big "Saturday Night Live" break.

RELATED: Aziz Ansari Was Hoping to Play Bobby Jindal on SNL

Ansari also shared his thoughts on Jindal's short-lived presidential race with Fallon. "I have a theory that he's not Indian," he said. "I don't know any Indian person that would allow himself to lose to that many white people in a contest."

Aziz Ansari discusses the Khizr Khan story with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

"Master of None" is currently awaiting the release of its second season, which has been announced for 2017. The show's first season won Ansari and his writing partner, Alan Yang, an Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series, along with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr.