The Bridge’ Open Call: Your Videos

The Bridge: Your Videos 2:35

In December 2016, NBC Asian America and the Jubilee Project released a video of Asian Americans saying, "I love you" to their parents. Then, we challenged you to do the same and send us your videos of the moment.

Here are all of the submissions we received — thank you for sharing your videos!

WATCH MORE "JUBILEE PROJECT: THE BRIDGE":

