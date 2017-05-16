Civil Rights Groups Warn of Travel to Texas After ‘Sanctuary City’ Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai'i (ACLU of Hawai'i) last week warned Hawaii residents planning to travel to Texas about possible racial profiling after the state passed a law banning "sanctuary cities" earlier this month.

Signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 7, the law authorizes law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of anyone they detain. It also requires law enforcement agencies to obey federal demands to hold suspects for possible deportation and prohibits local governments from adopting, enforcing, or endorsing policies that hinder the enforcement of immigration laws.

Protesters against SB4 rally outside the Texas Department of Insurance building, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has an office in Austin, Texas. Jay Janner / AP

The law is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1 and states that discrimination against race, religion, language, color, or national origin while enforcing immigration laws is prohibited.

Proponents of the law say that it is necessary to curb illegal immigration.

"I have been working to end sanctuary cities in Texas since my days as a state senator," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement earlier this month. "There is no excuse for endangering our communities by allowing criminal aliens who have committed a crime to go free."

But the ACLU of Hawaii is concerned that the law will lead to "widespread racial profiling, baseless scrutiny, and illegal arrests of citizens and non-citizens alike presumed to be 'foreign' based on how they look or sound." The organization is one of 23 ACLU affiliates that have issued a "travel advisory," including affiliates in California, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Hawai'i residents traveling to Texas need to be prepared for illegal harassment and racial profiling by local authorities when they get there," Mateo Caballero, legal director of the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, said in a statement. "Hawai'i is the most diverse state in the U.S. and we pride ourselves on the multitude of cultures represented on our islands. It is a sad day when we feel it necessary to advise our residents that it is precisely that diversity that makes them vulnerable to racial profiling and constitutional violations if they travel to Texas."

Hawaii holds the highest population of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in the United States, while Texas is home to the fourth highest, according to figures from the 2010 U.S. Census. From 2000 to 2010, Texas saw a 63.8 percent increase in its Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population, many of whom serve in the military, work at airports and go to school, according to 'Alisi Tulua, chief operating officer for Empowering Pacific Islander Communities, a nonprofit focusing on Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Because of the existing population in the state, Tulua said SB4 is more concerning for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders residing in Texas than for those who may be flying from Hawaii.

"We are concerned about our families who live in Texas and for those who frequently cross state lines from Utah, Arizona, California, and Nevada, to visit their families," Tulua told NBC News. "With the enforcement of SB4 in September and the increase in holiday traveling for our families, there is definitely a concern about this law leading to widespread racial profiling and illegal arrests that will spread terror across our communities."

Civil rights groups have compared Texas' law with one passed in Arizona in 2010, parts of which were later struck down by the Supreme Court. Asian Americans Advancing Justice, a national affiliation of five human rights organizations, said in a statement that it condemns the passing of the Texas law.

"These failed attempts should have been a warning to Texas' state government, who instead chose to ignore the opinions and concerns of local law enforcement and communities throughout the state," the statement read. "Immigrant communities and all Texans should not have to suffer because of bad public policy."

