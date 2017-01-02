Federal Judge Rules New Jersey Town Discriminated in Years-Denied Mosque Case

After a multi-year planning battle that has involved dozens of public hearings as well as allegations of anti-Muslim animus, a federal judge ruled Saturday that a New Jersey township discriminated against an Islamic society by applying different parking standards in the group's bid to build a mosque, which the township rejected last January.

The ruling brings the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge one step closer to having a place to congregate and pray, according to the society's lawyer.

A rendering of the proposed mosque taken from court documents.

"This property was purchased in November of 2011. The development application was made in April of 2012. At this point, we're coming up on five years," Adeel Abdullah Mangi, an attorney representing the society, told NBC News. "This is a permitted use under the zoning ordinance. This bring the local community one step closer to have a place of their own in this township. That means everything to the local Muslims."

U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp of New Jersey found that the Bernards Township planning board treated the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge differently when it required more parking spots for the proposed mosque than for Christian churches under a ratio of one spot for every three seats.

Shipp also wrote that the 3-to-1 ratio for churches applies equally to mosques and synagogues.

"Viewing the pleadings in the light most favorable to defendants, the court finds that defendants discriminatorily applied the parking ordinance on the basis of religion," Shipp concluded.

"This is a landmark ruling interpreting the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that will have national impact in reaffirming that townships cannot treat applicants differently based on their religion."

In response to a request by NBC News for comment, Bernards Township Mayor Carol Bianchi referred to a statement that criticized Shipp's ruling and said the township is weighing its next moves, including an appeal.

"This decision has major implications for municipal land use boards and their ability to determine the actual off-street parking needs of proposed projects without fear of alleged (religious land-use) violations," Bianchi said in the statement. "The Township vehemently disagrees with the Court's decision and awaits a full analysis of the 57 page decision by its attorneys, who only learned of the decision on New Year's Day."

In oral arguments on Dec. 20, township attorney Howard Mankoff denied the board applied different standards based on religion, saying it was instead based on parking needs, according to the court transcript.

During questioning from the judge, Mankoff did say that a mosque is not considered a church under the township definition, adding that "they're different because they have different needs."

An excerpt of court documents detailing the battle over a proposed mosque in New Jersey.

Citing a traffic study, Mankoff said mosque worshippers would likely be arriving one per car, straight from work, for the most well-attended religious services on Friday afternoons, court transcripts said. Mankoff argued that the planning board thus requires discretion in applying the township parking ordinance.

In its 2012 application to build the 4,252-square-foot mosque, the society used the 3-to-1 ratio and asked for a total of 50 parking spots, based on a maximum attendance of 150 worshippers over the next five to 10 years, according to court documents.

The board, however, rejected the calculation and instead voted for a total of 107 parking spaces, an amount based on the findings of a traffic engineer hired by a community group that opposed the mosque, according to court documents.

The Islamic society, which accuses the township of bending to anti-Muslim animus in the community, claims in its March lawsuit that the stricter parking requirement "laid the groundwork for each of the board's bases for denying (the society's) preliminary and final site plan approval," according to the complaint.

On Saturday, Shipp ruled that the application of the parking ordinance violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which prohibits discrimination based on religion. He also found that portions of the ordinance, as applied to "churches," were unconstitutionally vague, writing that it "provides the Planning Board with unbridled and unconstitutional discretion."

Mangi called the judge's decision a "landmark ruling" with national implications.

"This ruling resolves the key disputed land use issues in the case because many of the Township's bases for denial depended on its requirement of a supersized parking lot," Mangi said in a statement. "This is a landmark ruling interpreting the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that will have national impact in reaffirming that townships cannot treat applicants differently based on their religion."

The New Year's Eve decision is the latest development in a case that has drawn national attention and has also prompted the Justice Department to file its own federal suit against Bernards Township in November.

Over nearly four years, the township held a total of 39 public hearings about the mosque, during which time the Islamic society says it was targeted by anti-Islamic sentiment, court documents said.

A flyer, for instance, was allegedly distributed in the community asking whether terrorist acts are "something they taught in your mosques and at home," and the society's mailbox was defaced with three-inch stickers to change its acronym from "ISBR" to "ISIS," according to the lawsuit.

An image of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge's vandalized mailbox taken from court documents.

During its investigation, documents turned over to the Justice Department revealed some Bernards Township officials named in the society's lawsuit used their personal email accounts to allegedly make statements showing animus or discrimination toward Muslims.

Attorneys for the society, who have also received those documents, asked a judge in December to compel a search of personal files belonging to members of the township committee and planning board that the group is suing.

