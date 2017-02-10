Hmong-American Community Calls for Investigation after Police Dog Bites Grandmother

A group of Hmong community leaders in Minnesota are calling on the Coon Rapids Police Department and mayor to investigate why an 81-year-old grandmother was bitten by a police dog while working in her backyard.

The woman, Choua Xiong, was in a rear shed on the morning of Feb. 5, when police received a call about a possible burglary suspect walking between yards, according to a police incident report. They investigated and saw someone with a flashlight in a backyard shed, the report read. They shouted multiple warnings, police said, and sent a police dog into the shed to apprehend the suspect after not receiving an answer.

The police dog bit Xiong on the arm, according to a police department Facebook post. It was not until she was taken into custody that police officers realized that they had apprehended "an 81 year-old non-English speaking female."

A rally, organized by Hmong 18 Clan Council — an organization representing 18 Hmong clans in Minnesota — as well as other advocates, took place outside the Coon Rapids City Hall on Friday. The group is also asking the police department to improve their cultural competency.

“ To brush this off as an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding is unacceptable. To blame this on the fact that Grandma did not speak English reflects how insensitive and culturally incompetent the Coon Rapids PD staff are.”

"Many in the Hmong community believe there should be an investigation and, if warranted, disciplinary actions," Tou Ger Bennett Xiong, a Hmong-American community activist who has been in contact with the family, told NBC News. "Grandmas should not fear for their lives in their own homes. To brush this off as an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding is unacceptable. To blame this on the fact that Grandma did not speak English reflects how insensitive and culturally incompetent the Coon Rapids PD staff are."

Choua Xiong's grandson told police that she had been putting some of her belongings into the shed that morning, according to the incident report.

"I spoke to my canine officers and they feel horrible about this whole thing happening," Police Chief Brad Wise told 3 Hmong TV News. "The truth of the matter is they were shocked and horrified when they saw that in fact this was an elderly woman who didn't speak English. The officers are human beings and a lot of them have grandmothers themselves. And it's painful to know that this happened and there's no question that we go back and we reassess how we can make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

The family also alleged that Choua Xiong was dragged by police officers about 100 feet from the shed to the police car, resulting in cuts and bruises. Wise told 3 Hmong TV News that he did not know anything about that, and it does not appear in the incident report.

According to Tou Ger Bennett Xiong, the family is seeking an explanation and an apology from the police department.

The police department has closed the incident and is not investigating further, according to its Facebook post. Based on the information the officers had and with reports of a possible burglar, the police officers acted appropriately, the post said.

The Coon Rapids Police Department did not return multiple NBC News requests for comment. NBC News has reached out to the Xiong family's lawyer and will update with a response.

