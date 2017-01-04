Kal Penn Wins 'MasterChef,' Donates $25,000 to Palestinian Refugees

Actor and former White House staffer Kal Penn won $25,000 for Palestinian refugees with beer-braised fish tacos when he beat "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines to win "MasterChef Celebrity Showdown" on Monday.

"Only in America can a guy make tacos on FOX TV, almost lose an eye, and win $25,000 to support refugees," Penn wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "We are so fortunate as Americans to live in a country as prosperous as ours."

Lots of great, thoughtful questions about how celebs choose their respective NGOs for celebrity Master Chef! Here's how I chose mine: pic.twitter.com/RbzwhO6pto — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 4, 2017

"MasterChef Celebrity Showdown" invites celebrities to cook on the show for the opportunity to win donations that go to their chosen non-profit organizations. Penn picked the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Penn, who is best known for his role as Kumar Patel in the "Harold & Kumar" movies, worked for the Obama administration as an associate director for the White House Office of Public Engagement between 2009 and 2011. He said on Twitter that he chose UNRWA because it is an "organization that directly helps those facing impossible hardships, especially refugees."

95% of the almost half a million Palestine refugees in Syria need UNRWA to meet their basic daily needs. https://t.co/rkRLcpWu5T @UNRWAUSA — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 3, 2017

"Much of our own media attention is focused away from the human stories of children and families who are suffering due to displacement against the rule of international law, terrorism, and violence from so many sides," Penn said. "So having the chance to cook to benefit refugee families on MasterChef seemed like the right thing to do."

Apparently, you have to protect yourself in the #MCShowdown. pic.twitter.com/7IXoAhfNFO — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) January 3, 2017

Penn also pointed to recent remarks made by U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and Secretary of State John Kerry calling upon the international community to help Palestinian refugees and encouraged his followers on social media to do so, saying he would try to send postcards to those who did.

NBC News reached out to UNRWA for comment and will update with a response.

