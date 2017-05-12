Ken Jeong Joins Cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Producers of the upcoming film "Crazy Rich Asians" announced Friday that comedian and actor Ken Jeong would be joining its star-studded cast alongside already-announced Constance Wu and Henry Golding, according to a report by Deadline.

Ken Jeong, left, and Danny Pudi attend the "Community" panel on Day 5 of Comic-Con International. Jordan Strauss / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The report did not note which role Jeong would be playing in the movie based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name.

The story centers around Rachel Chu (Wu), a native New Yorker who joins her boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), for his best friend's wedding in Singapore. There, Rachel is shocked to find out that Nick is a member of one of the country's wealthiest families as well as one of the region's most eligible bachelors.

The movie, which began filming late last month, will also star Nora "Awkwafina" Lum, "The Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng, Gemma Chun, and Michelle Yeoh, among several others.

The casting announcement comes a day after ABC announced Jeong's sitcom "Dr. Ken," would be cancelled after two seasons. A family sitcom loosely based on Jeong's pre-acting career as a physician, "Dr. Ken" also starred actress Suzy Nakamura his psychiatrist wife and Krista Marie Yu and Albert Tsai as his two children.

Jeong and several other cast members tweeted their thoughts on the show's cancellation Thursday evening shortly after the network's announcement.

Thank you @ABCNetwork and @Sony for making my dreams come true. I honestly can't believe I was able to have my own show. #DrKen @DrKenABC — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 11, 2017

Most of all, thank YOU!!!! I couldn't have done this without YOU!!! Seriously, this has been an embarrassment of riches. #DrKen @DrKenABC — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 12, 2017

I will miss this wonderful TV family. I'm so proud of what we all did together. Even Dana. #DrKen https://t.co/JaOvsXLj9o — Suzy Nakamura (@SuzyNakamura) May 11, 2017

Ken. You are everything and the best #drken in the world! ️ thank you everyone for the support, energy and love for our show. https://t.co/VndQRG6PSY — Krista Marie Yu (@kristamarieyu) May 12, 2017

Thanks to @DrKenABC cast & crew, and all the supportive fans for wonderful two seasons!! Much love ️ #DrKen — Albert Tsai (@AlbertTsai) May 11, 2017

Thank you @kenjeong and company for making me feel full-time love on #DrKen even though I was a part-time lover. It was a great experience. — Patrick O'Sullivan (@tricksully) May 11, 2017

"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu has said the movie is the first studio film in a "long, long" time to feature an all-Asian cast. No release date has currently been announced.

