Man Charged with First-Degree Murder in Death of Pokemon Go-Playing Grandfather

A man accused of fatally shooting a 60-year-old grandfather is now facing a first-degree murder charge, NBC affiliate WAVY reported Thursday.

Johnathan Cromwell Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Cromwell was previously charged in February with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen. The grand jury that handed down the first-degree murder indictment met Wednesday, according to WAVY. Virginia's online court database reflects the new charge. Cromwell also faces a felony charge for the use of a firearm in committing a felony.

Cromwell, then a security guard, allegedly confronted Chen, a retiree and immigrant from China, after Chen drove his blue van into the driveway of the parking area of a club house in the River Walk neighborhood in Chesapeake, Virginia, in January, prosecutors have said. Greg Sandler, a Chen family attorney, has said Chen went to the clubhouse parking lot to play Pokemon Go, a GPS-based mobile game, in order to bond with his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

An attorney for the security company, Citywide Protection Services, has said Cromwell fired multiple times in self-defense after Chen allegedly drove his van at him. Chen, who police have said was unarmed, was shot five times and died on the scene.

One of Chen’s nephews has called the self-defense claims “completely false.”

A jury trial in the case is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

