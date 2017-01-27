Feedback
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

by Associated Press

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma, at the China Development Forum in Beijing
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

HONOLULU — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling Kauai estate.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said in a letter to the community published Friday in The Garden Island newspaper that they're ending the cases "to find a better path forward." They say they "will work together with the community on a new approach."

RELATED: Facebook's Zuckerberg Is Suing Hundreds of Hawaiians to Force Them to Sell Property to Him

A Zuckerberg spokesman confirmed the couple sent the letter.

The 14 parcels mostly belong to Native Hawaiian families awarded the land during the mid-19th century, when private property was established in Hawaii. Many original owners died without wills. Ownership today is split among hundreds of descendants, many of whom are unaware of their shares.

The couple filed court cases last month to identify the parcel owners and ask the court to auction the land.

