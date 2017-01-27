Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

HONOLULU — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling Kauai estate.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said in a letter to the community published Friday in The Garden Island newspaper that they're ending the cases "to find a better path forward." They say they "will work together with the community on a new approach."

A Zuckerberg spokesman confirmed the couple sent the letter.

The 14 parcels mostly belong to Native Hawaiian families awarded the land during the mid-19th century, when private property was established in Hawaii. Many original owners died without wills. Ownership today is split among hundreds of descendants, many of whom are unaware of their shares.

The couple filed court cases last month to identify the parcel owners and ask the court to auction the land.

