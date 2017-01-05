'Orange Savages': Woman's Racist Rant Against Filipino Neighbor Captured on Camera

What began as an argument about leaves between neighbors resulted in a racist rant that's gone viral.

In a video recorded by Las Vegas resident Dexter Manawat on New Year's Eve, an unidentified woman is heard calling Manawat and his "people" "orange savages."

The woman also refers to Manawat, who is of Filipino descent, as a "piece of s— Manila-a— f—ing ghetto living under a tarp piece of s—-land." She also tells Manawat he's "too busy populating the world with more of your trashy people."

"If it weren't for Teddy Roosevelt needing a f—ing port in the Philippines, you'd be speaking Chinese or Russian now," she adds.

In an interview with KTNV, Manawat said he'd never been called "orange" before. "That was a first," he said.

The woman told KTNV that she was sorry for her words against Manawat and the Filipino community. "I stooped to the lowest possible denominator to hurt someone because I was angry," she said.

Manawat had originally posted his video to Facebook, where it was shared thousands of times before he decided to remove it Wednesday afternoon.

"When this video was put out, my intentions really was to reach out to my neighbor and protect my family," Manawat wrote. "As absurd as that sounds, it was hard to approach her even though she lived right across from me. I wanted to reach out to her and thru all her hatred, to tell her that how she berates me, my family, and my culture is not right. ... So, the video was put out and now what I was hoping for has happened. It has reached her. She is now aware of her wrong doings."

NBC News has reached out to Manawat for comment.

