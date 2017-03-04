Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime After Sikh Man Shot

Police in Kent, Washington, are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was shot in the arm Friday night, NBC affiliate KING 5 reports.

According to police, a 39-year-old Sikh man was working on his car in the Seattle suburb around 8 p.m. when another man walked up to him. The victim said the suspect told him to go back to his own country before shooting.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man and was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face, police said.

Kent police have contacted the FBI and other local agencies for assistance in the investigation.

