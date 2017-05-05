RedefineAtoZ: Alvin Cailan, the Chef Who’s Using Food to Share Culture

NAME: Alvin Cailan
AGE: 34
HOMETOWN: Pico Rivera, California
TWITTER: @AlvinCailan / INSTAGRAM: @AlvinCailan
How do you introduce yourself?
I always say, "Hello, I'm Alvin... like the chipmunk." I grew up beating people to the punch.
What inspires you?
I get inspired by plenty of things. When it comes to food, I find inspiration when I eat at various ethnic restaurants/street food. I taste the different flavors and admire the technique and execution. Then I apply the inspiration into a dish that I create.
What challenges you?
Coming from a humble town like Pico Rivera, CA... I wake up every morning challenging myself to work harder than the day before.
Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.
The biggest risk I've ever taken was gambling my life savings on a food truck. If it weren't [for] taking that risk... I guess I wouldn't be answering these questions.
What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?
Listening to: "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
Watching: "Bob's Burgers," all day, everyday
Reading: "On Vegetables" by Jeremy Fox
If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?
I would hands down be a custom hot rod designer/mechanic. I love cars and love building engines.
What's your motto?
If it ain't hard to get, I don't want it.
I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…
...I'm proud of who I am (AMBOY), where my family came from (Philippines), and the way our culture has influenced America.
