RedefineAtoZ: Chloe Kim, the Snowboarder with Olympic Goals In Sight

NAME: Chloe Kim
AGE: 17
HOMETOWN: Torrance, CA
TWITTER: @chloekimsnow / INSTAGRAM: @chloekimsnow
How do you introduce yourself?
Hi, I'm Chloe Kim!
What inspires you?
My biggest inspiration is pretty much all the men/women pushing and progressing the sport (snowboarding).
What challenges you?
A big challenge for me is my physical health. It is important for me to stay healthy, try not to push myself too hard or injure myself when I am competing or just practicing.
SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017
Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.
Every time I try to learn a new trick it is really risky.
What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?
I am reading a book on Greek mythology which is something I am really into these days. I've been binging through "Grey's Anatomy" on Netflix and I am constantly listening to a variety of different music.
If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?
I am not really sure. I would probably just be in a normal high school at this point. I will be graduating high school this year and applying for college. I am not 100% sure what it is I want to do yet.
What's your motto?
Always remember to have fun.
I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…
...I am proud of who I am and where I came from.
Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.