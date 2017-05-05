RedefineAtoZ: Chloe Kim, the Snowboarder with Olympic Goals In Sight

Snowboarder Chloe Kim Dean Blotto Gray

NAME: Chloe Kim

AGE: 17

HOMETOWN: Torrance, CA

TWITTER: @chloekimsnow / INSTAGRAM: @chloekimsnow

How do you introduce yourself?

Hi, I'm Chloe Kim!

What inspires you?

My biggest inspiration is pretty much all the men/women pushing and progressing the sport (snowboarding).

What challenges you?

A big challenge for me is my physical health. It is important for me to stay healthy, try not to push myself too hard or injure myself when I am competing or just practicing.

SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Every time I try to learn a new trick it is really risky.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I am reading a book on Greek mythology which is something I am really into these days. I've been binging through "Grey's Anatomy" on Netflix and I am constantly listening to a variety of different music.

If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?

I am not really sure. I would probably just be in a normal high school at this point. I will be graduating high school this year and applying for college. I am not 100% sure what it is I want to do yet.

What's your motto?

Always remember to have fun.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I am proud of who I am and where I came from.

