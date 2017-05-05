RedefineAtoZ: Ivory Aquino, the ‘When We Rise’ Actress Who Followed Her Dreams Around the World

NAME: Ivory Aquino

AGE: Pisces :)

HOMETOWN: Manila, Philippines & New York, USA

TWITTER: @MsIvoryAquino / INSTAGRAM: @MsIvoryAquino / FACEBOOK: Ivory Aquino

Ivory Aquino made her network television debut in 2017 on ABC's miniseries, "When We Rise," which was also her first transgender role. Paulo Chun / NBC News

How do you introduce yourself?

I'm Ivory Aquino...I'm an actress and artist...I'm a daughter and granddaughter...I'm a sister and aunt...I'm an animal-companion and dog mother...I'm a lover of life and liver of love...I'm a dreamer....

What inspires you?

Laughter, especially children's laughter — specifically my nephew and nieces' joy-filled laughter.

What challenges you?

Releasing any notions of how things should go, and just going with the flow.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Moving half-way around the world, away from my family and loved ones, to follow my dreams.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

"The OA" on Netflix, which is amazing! [I've] also been allowing myself to simply listen to random sounds swirling around me while going about my day, my favorite being birds chirping.

If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?

Marine biologist...but that answer may change tomorrow.

What's your motto?

'Follow your bliss,' coined by Joseph Campbell. And: 'Follow your bubble tea craving,' coined by yours truly.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I'm proud of where I've come from and all I've gleaned from my culture and heritage, all of which continues to enrich my life to this day. And Asian food is just so good!

