RedefineAtoZ: Nathan Chen Is Skating His Way Toward His Olympic Dreams

NAME: Nathan Chen

AGE: 17

HOMETOWN: Salt Lake City, Utah

TWITTER: @nathanwchen / INSTAGRAM: @nathanwchen

In December 2016, Nathan Chen won a silver medal at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseilles, France, the second youngest skater ever to medal in the event's history. Paulo Chun / NBC News

How do you introduce yourself?

What inspires you?

The Olympic dream, and the ability of athletes.

What challenges you?

Skating in itself is a difficult sport, and the amazing athletes within the sport are very challenging. Balancing time between skating and school is a challenge as well.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Attempting multiple quads in a program.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Netflix ("Chef's Table," "Arrested Development") music from Kygo, Chainsmokers, and Kendrick.

If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?

I would love to be working in a hospital, or in a completely different realm, working with or exploring the lives of animals.

What's your motto?

Never give up.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because...

...I am proud to be a first generation Chinese-American in the sport of figure skating. I celebrate my hard working parents and all the opportunities they gave me.

