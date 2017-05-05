RedefineAtoZ: Will Choi Is Encouraging Audiences to Take Pride in Being ‘Asian AF

NAME: Will Choi

How do you introduce yourself?

I'm an actor, improvisor, producer, podcast host, and starving artist.

What inspires you?

The LA comedy scene and Asian-American community. It's been cool helping bridge the two together.

What challenges you?

Getting anything done, really.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Probably taking my first improv class. That was terrifying, but worth it. I highly suggest everyone to do it.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Trying to finish up "The Dark Tower" series by Stephen King (failing miserably). Just watched "Other People" on Netflix the other day. Been listening to podcasts: Spontaneanation, Lore, They Call Us Bruce, Kollabcast, The Dumbbells, Yo Is this Racist?

If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?

How does one become the person who picks the music to be in a movie or TV show? I want to do that. Can someone tell me how I can get that job?

What's your motto?

"Let's get down to business... to defeat the Huns."

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I didn't know about it when I was younger and now I'm going hard, catching up on all the past APAHM months I missed.

