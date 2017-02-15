Supermodel Karlie Kloss Apologizes after Yellowface Allegations from Vogue Shoot

Supermodel Karlie Kloss tweeted an apology early Wednesday after her latest photo shoot drew accusations of cultural appropriation on social media.

In a multi-page spread titled "Spirited Away" in Vogue's March 2017 issue, Kloss is styled wearing a glossy black wig and geisha-inspired makeup. Taken throughout Japan's Ise-Shima National Park, the photo series features Kloss wearing a selection of kimonos, posing with a sumo wrestler, and walking to a Japanese tea house.

Karlie Kloss is under fire for culture appropriation after the release of her March 2017 Vogue US photoshoot. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Nm9N523Y2G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2017

After numerous social media posts accused both Kloss and Vogue of "yellowface," the magazine took the spread down from its website this week.

Karlie Kloss gets a 6-page spread in yellowface for Vogue's DIVERSITY ISSUE... while Imaan Hammam & Liu Wen get one pic each... the irony pic.twitter.com/fXn9Ikz7ik — Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) February 15, 2017

is that karlie kloss photo shoot really called "SPIRITED AWAY" hahahahah someone at vogue watched one miyazaki film https://t.co/ms5z9rXDvt pic.twitter.com/EF0NuvuMVu — Susan Cheng (@scheng_) February 14, 2017

They could have just cast an East Asian model. But no, that would make sense. https://t.co/hRUQRuMJMi — Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 14, 2017

Enraging on so many levels: cultural appropriation, yellowface, the fact that the cover of @vogue's "diversity issue"=mostly white models https://t.co/LfqCJBW53u — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 15, 2017

"These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive," Kloss said in a statement posted to her Twitter account. "My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission."

Vogue did not respond to an NBC News request for comment.

