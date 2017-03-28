Uber Releases Its First Diversity Report, and It Looks Like Pretty Much Every Other Tech Company

Under an immense amount of pressure, Uber has finally released its first diversity report. All in all, Uber looks like a lot of other tech companies. That is: mostly white and Asian, mostly male.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, in this January 19, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

CEO Travis Kalanick admits the company has been "too slow in publishing our numbers" and that, "the best way to demonstrate our commitment to change is through transparency."

The company is in a defensive pose after a wave bad publicity over the last month, starting with allegations of sexism and harassment by a former Uber engineer and other anonymous employees speaking to the New York Times. The incidents sparked a company-wide investigation led by board member Arianna Huffington and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

RELATED: Uber to Investigate 'Abhorrent' Sexual Harassment Allegations

Here's the breakdown by gender.

36 percent of Uber's overall workforce are women.

15 percent of technical roles — which include engineers — are held by women. While low, that's about in line with the percentage of women in technical roles according to most recent reports from Facebook (17 percent), Google (19 percent) and Twitter (15 percent).

22 percent of leadership roles are held by women.

Uber also provided a breakdown by race.

Overall, white workers have the biggest representation overall with 50 percent, followed by Asians at 31 percent, and black workers at 9 percent.

For technical roles, Asians make up 48 percent, whites 46 percent, and all other races less than 3 percent each.

When it comes to leadership roles, 77 percent is white, 20 percent Asian.

With the report, we now have an idea what diversity currently looks like at Uber — and, importantly, numbers to reference as Uber embarks on overhauling its corporate culture and hiring strategy to be more inclusive.

The ridesharing company also noted that 15 percent of its employees in the U.S. are on work visas.

With the release of the report, Uber is also committing $3 million over the next 3 years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech.

This story originally appeared on CNBC.

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.