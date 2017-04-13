The arrest warrant for Gustavo Falcon, one of the infamous "Cocaine Cowboys," was first issued on April 10, 1991. Twenty-six years and two days later, Falcon was finally in custody.

Falcon, now 55, was nabbed while riding his bike Wednesday in Kissimmee, Florida, according to the U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Florida.

Falcon — whose brother, kingpin Augusto "Willie" Falcon, is in prison after smuggling 75 tons of cocaine into South Florida with his partner Salvador Magluta — was last spotted in Miami. He had evaded U.S. law enforcement, who suspected Falcon was living in Mexico or Colombia, according to the Miami Herald.

This Wednesday April 12, 2017 mugshot shows Gustavo Falcon after he was captured by U.S. Marshals in Kissimmee, Florida. Orange County Jail

The case finally turned after a group of U.S. Marshals traveled from Miami to the Orlando-Kissimmee area, according to U.S. Marshals in Southern District of Florida Spokesman Barry Golden.

There, the U.S. Marshals performed surveillance on a rental property, Golden said. It is unclear how long the U.S. Marshals monitored Falcon before confirming his identity on Wednesday.

When the man the U.S. Marshals suspected of being Falcon and his wife went for a bike ride, the officers followed. Golden said the U.S. Marshals were able to confirm the man was Falcon, and stopped him at a traffic light before taking him in to custody.

Officers discovered fraudulent driver's licenses, which were dated back to 1997, according to Golden.

The driver's licenses, some of which were for Falcon's wife and adult children, were listed under Miami addresses.

Golden said although Falcon tried to maintain the name on his license, he eventually confirmed his identity before being booked without resistance in the Orange County Jail.