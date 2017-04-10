New York Becomes Only State to Offer Free Four-Year College

New York will be the only state in the country to cover four-year public college tuition for residents after the program was included in the budget package approved Sunday night.

The state's Excelsior Scholarship program will be rolled out in tiers over the next three years, starting with full coverage of four-year college tuition this fall for students whose families make less than $100,000.

The income cap will increase to $110,000 in 2018 and $125,000 in 2019.

"With this budget, New York has the nation's first accessible college program. It's a different model," said Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday in a statement. "Today, college is what high school was—it should always be an option even if you can't afford it."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Sanders Unveil Free College Tuition Plan 1:22 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/846858307650" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

According to Cuomo's office, the budget includes a record $7.5 billion for higher education — though that's only a 6.3 percent increase from 2016.

An estimated 80 percent of New York State's families with college-age kids could use the new program.

The Excelsior Scholarship will be included in the state's Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and students will see that they are eligible when they fill out the forms this spring.

There is no age limit for the program; students must be enrolled full-time with an average of at least 30 credits per year and meet the minimum GPA requirement for their program.

The state is also investing $8 million in electronic books in order to lower costs for students, a spokesperson for Cuomo's office told NBC News.

Free coverage of two-year colleges already exists in Tennessee, Oregon, and Minnesota. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, about a dozen other states have seen legislation proposed that would do the same.

In January, Cuomo paired up with Sen. Bernie Sanders at a press conference to announce plans for the Excelsior Scholarship. Free college was a central element of Sanders' presidential campaign platform.

"Today what Gov. Cuomo is proposing is a revolutionary idea for higher education," said Sanders at the January press conference. "And it's an idea that is going to reverberate not only throughout the state of New York, but throughout this country."

New York is the first state to extend tuition coverage to four-year colleges, and it's done so just one week after Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the College for All Act in an effort to eliminate college tuition—and the crippling debt that so often comes along with it.

"Higher education in America should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few," Sanders said in an April 3rd statement. "If we are to succeed in a highly competitive global economy and have the best-educated workforce in the world, public colleges and universities must become tuition-free for working families and we must substantially reduce student debt."