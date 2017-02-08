The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards will fall nothing short of spectacular, with artists like Shakira and Nicky Jam leading the list of finalists with nine nominations each.

Singer Shakira performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

Shakira, who's no rookie to winning and one of the most successful artists of all time, has won over ten Latin Billboard awards in the past. This year she was nominated in several categories including Hot Latin Song of the year, Vocal Event for "Chantaje" and Social Artist of the Year.

Although new to the Billboard Latin Music Awards list, Nicky Jam made his presence known this past year with his hit single "Hasta el Amanecer." Along with having "Hasta el Amanecer" nominated for Digital Song of the Year, Nicky Jam was also nominated for the grand award of Artist of the Year.

The late Juan Gabriel was also a finalist in seven award categories, which includes Artist of the Year and a nomination for Top Latin Album of the Year for Vestido de Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes.

Singer Juan Gabriel performs during his "Volver Tour 2014" on September 28, 2014 in Oakland, California. C Flanigan / FilmMagic

Other Latin artists nominated in categories include Enrique Iglesias, Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho and Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live April 27 on the Telemundo network.

See the full 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards list of finalists.

