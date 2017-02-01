Amid Tears, Thousands Briefly Reunite at U.S.-Mexico Border

Nearly 4000 people from both sides of the border showed up to the Rio Grande on Saturday for the third "Hugs Not Walls" event at the El Paso/Juárez International Border.

The event, which is hosted by Border Network for Human Rights, allows families to be reunited with loved ones they haven't seen in years, sometimes even decades.

"It's something precious...I don't even know how to explain the emotion I feel after seeing my son after 11 years," 75-year-old Victor Flores Acosta of Mexico said.

Those who reside in Mexico wore white and those who live in the U.S. wore blue. BNHR's Executive Director Fernando Garcia said that they hope to have a fourth even but fear that it might be harder under the Trump administration.

"It's very tough but I think the main message is-- that while everyone is talking about walls we're talking about hugs," Garcia said.

Families from as far as Philadelphia and Chicago attended the event.

