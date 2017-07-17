PHOENIX, Arizona - For Denise Rebeil, the Mexican-American studies classes she took while attending Rincon High School in southern Arizona shaped her into the person she is today.

“I became a lot more connected to my community because of these courses,” she said. “They encouraged us to use our voices and told us that, as young people, we have a power with our voices.”

The classes also “made me feel proud of where I come from,” she added. Both of her parents are from Mexico, and she was born in the United States. She said the classes also motivated her to pursue higher education. Now, at 25 years old, she’s a graduate of the University of Arizona and a college adviser at her old high school.

The Mexican-American studies classes that Rebeil said played an important role in her life are at the center of a trial in Tucson, Arizona, where the classes originated. At issue is whether the bill that ultimately led to the suspension of the Mexican-American studies program were enacted with discriminatory intent.

House Bill 2281, signed into law in 2010 by then-Gov. Jan Brewer, states a school district or charter school cannot offer instruction that promotes the overthrow of the U.S. government or resentment toward a race or class of people. It also prohibits classes designed primarily for people of a particular ethnic group or that advocate ethnic solidarity instead of the treatment of people as individuals.

In 2012, the Tucson Unified School District governing board voted to suspend the Mexican-American studies program. Otherwise, it would lose up to 10 percent of its state funding. The vote came after a judge found that the program presented its curriculum "in a biased, political, and emotionally charged manner.”

A group of teachers and later students filed a lawsuit after the 2010 law; in 2015 a federal appeals court ruled that while most of the law was constitutional, there were parts that violated the First Amendment and raised issues of discriminatory intent and ordered the trial.

Michael Hicks, who introduced the resolution to suspend the program and is now the governing board president, said he visited several Mexican-American studies classes before they were suspended.

“It’s not the program I had an issue with, it’s with how the program was being taught to the kids,” he said. “There were several teachers who were teaching kids that Republicans were bad.”

He added that there were some teachers whom he thought “were teaching these courses in a manner that was great.”

Attorneys representing the defendants, who include Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, argue HB 2281 was necessary to prohibit classes that politicize students and teach them to resent a class of people.

Rebeil said she thought that was "absurd." As a former student of the classes, she thinks the ban comes from a place of not really understanding the courses or the intention. She called the classes motivating, saying it made her question things but in a "critically thinking" way.

Attorneys representing Tucson Unified School District students allege the enactment and enforcement of the bill has had had a disproportionate impact on Mexican American and other Latino students.

Both sides spent several days making their case in a federal district court in Tucson late last month. The trial resumes Monday.

Jose Gonzalez, who taught several Mexican American studies classes to high school students in Tucson, said he takes issue with the idea that teaching about Mexican American culture and history creates resentment or promotes the overthrow of the government.

“What our program did, really, was focus on identity and making sure that students’ identify was affirmed,” he said. “If students have a sense of self, who they are, and they’re proud of it, then they do well academically.”

The Mexican-American studies program began in the late 1990s by a group of teachers within the Tucson Unified School District who were concerned about the widening achievement gap between Latino students and their peers.

As a way to motivate and empower Latino students, the teachers created courses aimed at offering a curriculum through the lens of the Mexican-American experience. They used the work written by Mexican-American authors and other writers of color that rarely appeared in the classrooms.

This approach appeared to work, according to a study conducted by Nolan Cabrera, a University of Arizona associate professor. The study found students who took Mexican-American studies courses were more likely to graduate from high school and pass standardized tests.

The courses also helped students build confidence. That’s what Leo Herrera said they did for him. The 19-year-old said he took several Mexican-American studies classes from third grade to seventh grade.

“Being in the Mexican-American courses at a young age reaffirmed my identity and also reminded me not just about the sacrifices that my parents made, but the sacrifices of people before me,” he said.

When the trial at the federal district court in Tucson, supporters of the Mexican-American studies program plan to pack the courthouse.

Herrera said he and other members of a group called United Non-discriminatory Individuals Demanding Our Studies, or U.N.I.D.O.S., will be there on Thursday, which is the last day of the trial. They also plan to have an overnight vigil at a high school after the trial.

If attorneys representing the Tucson Unified School District prevail, the state and courts would need to decide where to go from there.

It could be the first step in getting the Mexican-American studies program reinstated, which Rebeil said she hopes will happen so that the classes can inspire more students to become “passionate about education and social justice.”

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.