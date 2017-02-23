File photo of The Riveras at the Latin American Music Awards, Oct. 6, 2016. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The children of the late Mexican-American superstar Jenni Rivera are returning to TV for the second part of their new family-filled show that highlights the beauty of being bicultural.

Mexican-American starlet Chiquis Rivera and her siblings — Jacqie, Mikey, Jenicka, and Johnny — are back with more reality TV in the second part of the first season of their show, "The Riveras."

The Rivera siblings are no strangers to reality TV, having been on, "I Love Jenni," and "Chiquis N' Control." But after the tragic death of their mother Jenni, the siblings took a hiatus.

Four years later, they are back to show the audiences and their fans what they have been up to and how they are using their strong family bond to help raise each other.

"We did a lot of soul searching in the first ten episodes. It was a little heavier, emotionally," Chiquis told NBC Latino.

The second part of the first season promises to be a little more light she said.

"We are really stepping out of our comfort zones and going for our dreams," said Chiquis.

RELATED: Chiquis Rivera Talks About Her New Memoir, 'Forgiveness'

Chiquis' strong fan base, Boss Bee Nation, will get an exclusive look at the making of Chiquis' second album. She said she is more focused on her music career this time around as she decides to go independent and not sign with a label.

Chiquis is an entrepreneur and shows in these episodes how she balances her music and her makeup line, as well as how she takes on the role of big sister and mother figure to her younger siblings.

"It's really our life," Chiquis said about the show. "We kind of want to show the world that it is not as easy as they think it might be. We also go through things as much as they do."

The other siblings are also following their dreams and dealing with life changing situations.

Jacqie, Jenni Rivera's second oldest daughter, overcomes her fears and fulfills her dream of recording her first gospel single.

Mikey and Jenicka get an apartment and move out of their family home. This time around, Mikey is more open about his autistic 4-year-old daughter, Luna. The youngest sibling, 15-year-old, Johnny, struggles with being a teenager and trying to find himself without his mother.

Singer Jenni Rivera performs onstage during the 11th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter

Chiquis said that despite all they have been through, the siblings decided to come together and figure themselves and life out as a family through the show.

RELATED: 'Unbreakable': The posthumous memoir of Jenni Rivera

"Find what you really want to do and do it with all your heart," are words of advice that Chiquis said she will always remember from her mother.

Special guests in this part of the season include Chiquis' long time friend and singer, Becky G and Cuban reggaeton singer Osmani Garcia.

"The Riveras" return to NBC Universo with 10 new episodes on Sunday, February 26 at 10 p.m.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.