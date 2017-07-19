"Despacito," the hit song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has officially become the most streamed song in music history just six months after its release — nothing despacito (slow) about that record.

The original song, along with the remix which features Justin Bieber, have reached 4.6 billion streams combined across all major music streaming platforms, making it the biggest song of 2017.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Luis Fonsi on Justin Bieber's Spanish, 'Despacito' Hitting No. 1 2:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/948371011876" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Despacito" breaks the previous record held by Justin Bieber's "Sorry," which has accumulated 4.38 billion streams since its release. In the last 6 months "Despacito," released under Universal Music Latin Entertainment, has dominated the radio and the charts.

Luis Fonsi presents his 'Love + Dance World Tour' and receives an award from the hands of Narcis Rebollo for 'Despacito.' NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a statement, Luis Fonsi had this to say about the song's success, "Streaming has made it possible for audiences around the world to connect with the music and has helped my music reach every corner of the earth."

When asked about the songs crossover appeal in an interview with NBC Latino, Fonsi said, "The beautiful thing about it is that “Despacito” is not really an English crossover. It was just another song that the world made a crossover. I didn’t really push it, it just kinda went there..."

Related: Despacito: The UnBeliebable Explosion of a Bilingual Song

In addition to the 4.6 billion streams since its January release the song has reached #1 on the charts in 35 different countries around the world, spent 10 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, 9 weeks at #1 on the UK official charts, 17 weeks at #1 in Spain, became the first Spanish song to reach #1 on Spotify's "Global 50" chart, and the music video has been the fastest music video to ever reach 2 billion views.

If by some miracle you've managed to not hear "Despacito" before, check it out below:

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram