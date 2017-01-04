How Diego Luna's Mexican Accent in 'Star Wars' Touched a Family

Mexican actor Diego Luna just showed that diversity in Hollywood does not go unnoticed.

On Tumblr, a fan by the user name riveralwaysknew posted a story about taking her father to see Star Wars: Rogue One over the weekend. She spoke of how her dad gently asked her if the film was successful and if people liked it, and then marveled at the fact that Luna, who played the lead role of Capt. Cassian Andor, had kept his accent.

The Tumblr user's father, who is Mexican and speaks like Luna, deeply appreciated the down-to-earth casting decision.

"And my dad was so happy," the post reads. "As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters."

Since its posting the story has been reblogged on Tumblr over 53,000 times.

Luna saw the post and tweeted it from his personal account, writing, "I got emotional reading this! #starwarsrogueone." In just 17 hours it has been retweeted over 37,000 times and liked by over 85,000.

