A ‘Golden’ Time For the King Of Bachata, Romeo Santos

Romeo Santos’ third solo album officially came out Friday, which also coincides with his 36th birthday.

The new album, titled “Golden,” consists of 18 tracks and various guest appearances on songs. Artists like Juan Luis Guerra, Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam, Julio Iglesias, plus Swizz Beatz are all featured on the album.

The Empire State Building hosts the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos in honor of Notes for Notes partnership, July 20, 2017 in New York. Bryan R Smith / Courtesy of the Empire State Building

The album’s name breaks with the shared name of his previous albums, “Formula Vol. 1” and Formula Vol. 2.” But, it does play well with Santos’ persona as one of his many popular catch phrases on songs is “That’s that golden touch right there.”

Santos, who went solo in 2011, has had a whirlwind of a week with various events throughout New York City.

The week kicked off with the news that his new single, “Imitadora,” had dethroned Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart. Then, on Tuesday the incredibly steamy and sensual video for “Imitadora” was released. After just three days the video has garnered nearly 12 million views.

On Wednesday, NBC News was there when Santos’ wax figure was unveiled at the Madame Tussaud’s wax museum in Times Square.

Santos was in good company as part of the museum’s latest “Sabor Latino” exhibit that honors Latino artists ranging from Selena Quintanilla to Selena Gomez.

When asked about the importance of having Latino representation in spaces like Madame Tussauds, Santos focused on unity.

“It’s important and it’s even better when we’re in union,” he said. “I’m part of a small selective group of artists- which I’ve idolized each and every one of them- so this is truly an honor.”

The honors and accolades continued on Thursday as he became the first Latin artist to light the Empire State Building. Thursday night at one of New York’s most iconic buildings was lit in gold during a music-to-light show that celebrated one of the singles off of the new album. The lights were synchronized to “Carmín” which features fellow Dominican singer and icon, Juan Luis Guerra.

The Empire State Building lit in gold by Romeo Santos. Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Finally, on Friday, the long-awaited album was released.

Santos and his team engaged fans intensely via social media over the last few weeks leading up to the album’s release. They placed envelopes at 18 cities around the world that each contained the name for a single off of “Golden.” Fans were told where they could go and find the envelopes with the names via Instagram. Afterwards, Santos posted a video showing the songs names and the fans around the world who found them.

But there is no rest for the Bronx native who returned to his borough to sign autographs for fans Friday morning and will be doing the same in the coming days in Los Angeles, Chicago and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Santos remains grateful to his loyal fanbase who has stuck with him for over 15 years, “Thank you, thank you...I’ve worked really hard on this album...I want everybody to just enjoy the music…” he told NBC News.

A week of celebrations all fit for a king.

