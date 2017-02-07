Having Served in U.S. Military, Immigrants Fight Deportation Orders

Olivia Segura with the box containing the flag draping her daughter Ashley Sietsema's coffin; she was killed serving in Kuwait. Ashley's father has a deportation order.

WASHINGTON -- Olivia Segura hauled the distinctive wooden triangle-shaped box holding the flag that draped her daughter's coffin and her daughter's photo through the hallways of the building where members of Congress have their offices.

At any point it seemed the box and photo would slip from her arms. But Segura clutched both tightly because, she said Tuesday, "the only way to deal with my pain" is to make public that the country now wants to deport her husband Alberto Segura, the father of a young woman who died serving her country.

"Mr. Trump says he is there for citizens and for the military," Segura said. "I think he can make an exception."

The Seguras' daughter, Ashley Sietsema, was a member of the National Guard who had been activated. She was serving in Kuwait when she was killed on Veterans Day 2007.

A medic, she was driving an ambulance, transporting a soldier between bases when the ambulance was ambushed by civilians. She was killed in the rollover. Her body was too destroyed for an open casket, Segura said.

Segura said her daughter's death took a toll on her marriage. She and her husband blamed one another. Then her husband blamed himself because he had persuaded her to join the Guard and began drinking. He was picked up in 2010 on a drunken driving charge and that revealed a previous arrest from when he was younger for a $20 drug purchase.

"It is hard for people to understand. To everyone she was a soldier. For us, she was our universe," Segura said.

Segura and other veterans and veterans' families met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Tuesday hoping for exemptions from deportation for veterans who are legal permanent residents and their families, particularly for Gold Star Families - families of military personnel killed in action.

There's no count on how many veterans or their family members are deported. Groups have been trying to increase attention to the veterans' plight and tried to raise it as an issue during the 2016 presidential primaries and general election.

It's uncertain whether they will get any relief, even though CHC members said they were working on legislation to help the veterans and their families.

Although those who gathered Tuesday received deportation orders under the administration of former President Barack Obama, there was a priority system for deportations at the time.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order doing away with that priority system.

Veterans at risk of deportation and their supporters in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus met on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to prevent their removal or that of family members. But an executive order signed by President Donald Trump expanding the definition of criminal could make that tougher. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News/Suzanne Gamboa

Though he has said he would focus on criminals, his order vastly expands the definition of a criminal. It allows the removal of people without convictions and people who have committed acts that would constitute a crime.

The order also gives wide discretion to immigration officers to remove someone who in their view poses a risk to public safety or national security. In addition, Trump's order is returning to use of local officials to target immigrants, undocumented or legal permanent residents.

Yet Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., said relief for the families remains possible, despite the current political environment.

"I've never seen the broadening of support for immigrant and immigrant issues as I have in recent weeks. You saw in dozens of airports, tens of thousands of people come out. For the most part, you'd see brown faces, Hispanic faces out there," Gutierrez said.

"These are some of the most compelling arguments you can make for what's wrong with our immigration system," he said.

Some of the veterans being deported are legal permanent residents who become deportable after they commit a crime that is categorized as a felony under immigration law or because a conviction from their past emerges.

Legal permanent residents serving in the military are eligible for expedited citizenship and the government has been providing processing for legal permanent residents during their boot camp.

According to advocates for the immigrant veterans, soldiers who are legal permanent residents are not always connected with the naturalization process or made aware of it. For some, their service does little to help their families remain in the U.S.

Ricardo Pineda, 47, served six years in the Army, including in Korea. He and his son, Juan Pablo, are U.S. citizens but his wife, Veronica, has received a deportation order.

When Veronica came from Mexico, she tried to use a visa belonging to someone else, Pineda said. If she has to leave, he and his son must as well. His son suffered brain damage and Pineda was medically discharged from the Army.

"She's my caregiver. She's my son's caregiver," Pineda said.

"People don't know, but there's a lot of families with this issue," Pineda said. "Active duty soldiers can't talk about it or they'll get kicked out."

In some cases, the immigration specifics are not so clear cut.

Jesus Manuel Valenzuela, a retired Marine lance corporal born in Mexico and facing deportation. He found out his mom was born in the U.S. and is fighting the order. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News/Suzanne Gamboa

Jesus Manuel Valenzuela of Colorado Springs, Colo., 74, was a Lance Corporal in the Marines. In 2009, he received a notice that he was to be removed from the country based on a more than two decade old arrest on a misdemeanor drunk and disorderly charge.

He was at a birthday party for a girlfriend at a bar, had too much to drink and was jailed overnight. He said he did 20 hours of community service.

As he began fighting the deportation, he learned his mother was born in Loving, N.M., so even though he was born in Mexico, he has citizenship through her and is now trying to fight the removal.

"We served this country too," Valenzuela said. "When I was 19, I raised my hand."

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.