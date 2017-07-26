The Congressional Hispanic Caucus' political action committee is using digital ads to criticize seven Republican House members whose districts have significant Latino populations, in order to oppose a potential vote this week on spending bills that could include $1.6 billion for the border wall.

The CHC has stated its members will oppose a batch of spending bills, deemed necessary to support national security, if the bills include money for the border wall with Mexico.

House GOP members have said they plan border wall funding in the spending bills and intend to prohibit debate or a vote on the wall money apart from the bills that pay for military, veterans affairs, legislative and energy and water development programs and projects.

BOLD PAC, the caucus' political action committee, is running the ads. The ads urge viewers to stop congressional Republicans from "sneaking in funding for Trump's border wall."

The ads are targeted at Republican Reps. Martha McSally of Arizona; Jeff Denham, Ed Royce, Steve Knight and David Valadao of California and Will Hurd and John Culberson of Texas. Each ad is tailored to the specific lawmaker.

Hurd, whose vast Texas congressional district hugs the U.S.-Mexican border, sponsored an amendment to the batch of spending bills requiring that Department of Homeland Security provide a comprehensive border security strategy to Congress before any money is used for the border wall or other barriers.

The amendment, first reported by The Hill, requires DHS provide more detail on technology it wants to use, costs per mile of border for their use and more specifics on where they would be used, among other things.

Despite the amendment, BOLD PAC had no plans to drop its ad targeting Hurd. A spokesman for the PAC said it wants to keep the pressure up for the money to be dropped from the bills.

