Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto brought Latinos forward hundreds of years Tuesday as she was sworn in to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Latina and first Mexican American woman to do so.

"It's about time," Cortez Masto said in the hallway outside the Senate chamber just before taking her oath."I look forward to using my voice."

Vice President Joe Biden stood directly in front of Cortez Masto, D-Nev., as he read the oath to her and three other senators - all senators were sworn in groups of four. She was escorted in by the now former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid who is passing the baton of representing Nevada to her.

Catherine Cortez Masto is officially a senator. She was just sworn in by VP Biden on Senate floor. #firstLatinainsenate — Suzanne Gamboa (@SuzGamboa) January 3, 2017

Cortez Masto carried with her a Bible that she said was given to her by her aunt who had sponsored her for her confirmation, a Catholic religious rite.

RELATED: Latinos See Historic 'Firsts' As New Congress Gets Started

"I have always said it's important to have diversity in the United States Senate," said the freshman Senator.

"It's about time." - Catherine Cortez Masto, walking to swearing in as first Latina U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/VvZb5FdfSn — Suzanne Gamboa (@SuzGamboa) January 3, 2017

The new Congress, the 115th, began work Tuesday, with both the House and Senate swearing in new members. Seven Latinos joined the House and were sworn in, to raise the number of HIspanics in the Congress to 38. Latinos are about 17 percent of the U.S. population.

There have been very few Latinos in the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto joins Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Marco Rubio, R-Fla. and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.