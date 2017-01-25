Feedback
La Borinqueña’ Comic Book is Out, Proud Creator Talks of Latina Superhero

by Mackenzie Moore

She's powerful, strong, helps save her environment and gets her superpowers from the Taíno gods of her Puerto Rican ancestors: The first issue of a new comic book with a female superhero — La Borinqueña — is now available, and artist and activist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez tells NBC Latino about his creation, which could be described as a labor of love.

The New York-based graphic novelist, who is of Puerto Rican origin, gathered a crew of "boricua" designers and writers who helped create Marisol, a superhero that enlightens and inspires with a message of environmental activism and cultural pride.

"When people say to me, "Ella se parece a mi," I say of course she looks like you," says Miranda-Rodriguez, explaining that he made the curvy, brown, smart, powerful and socially engaged superhero to reflect her community. He says it's especially important as Puerto Rico is grappling with tough economic and environmental issues, though its message of cultural pride and social activism is an inspiration to all readers.

