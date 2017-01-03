Latinos See Historic 'Firsts' As New Congress Gets Started

WASHINGTON - The new Congress opens Tuesday with the first Latina to serve in the Senate, the first Dominican American and the first Florida member of Puerto Rican descent in the House, though none are members of the party in power.

President-elect Donald Trump won't be sworn in until Jan. 20, but the House and Senate were to gavel in by noon and new members were to be sworn in as part of the day's business.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed In Effort to Protect Obamacare, Pres. Obama to Meet with Dems on Capitol Hill 1:11 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/844857923536" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With the new crop of Latinos in Congress - a total of seven and all Democrats - a few barriers will be broken:

Adriano Espaillat of New York, newly elected to the House, becomes the first Dominican American to serve in Congress. Darren Soto of central Florida is the first representative of Puerto Rican descent from that state and Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto was to be sworn in as the first Latina in the Senate.

Adriano Espaillat is the first Dominican American member of Congress. espaillat2016.com

"We've had a record Hispanic turnout in many key states, including in Florida and Nevada and California. I believe people wanted more Hispanic voices in Congress," said Soto to NBC News.

The other newcomers are all in the House: Salud Carbajal and Lou Correa of California, Ruben Kihuen of Nevada and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas. Nanette Diaz Barragan is the only other new Latina in the Congress, representing California's 44th district.

Catherine Cortez Masto is the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate. catherinecortezmasto.com

They raise the total Latinos in Congress to 38, according to numbers kept by NALEO. NALEO's numbers can differ from those kept by the House gallery, whose tally includes members of Portuguese and Basque descent.

"It's a fate of sorts that we are given this opportunity at a time that there has been a lot of anti-immigrant and anti-Hispanic rhetoric from President-elect (Donald) Trump," Soto said. With a higher number of Latinos in Congress, "we will be able to bring forth our message, as well as counter inaccuracies that may come forth."

Darren Soto is the first Florida member of Congress of Puerto Rican descent. John Hilton / darrensoto.com

The absence of any new Republican Latinos in Congress is made more stark by the fact that Trump had yet to name a Latino to his Cabinet, although there was discussion in the past week he could pick a Latino for Agriculture Secretary. But one Latino in the Cabinet will be a drop from the Obama administration and won't reflect the makeup of the U.S. population. Latinos are the nation's largest minority group.

Related: Latinos' Presence in State Capitols Grows, Expands With Election

The new Latino members represent a net gain of five seats for Latinos. Two of the seven new Latinos are filling seats that were already held by Hispanics. That five-seat gain is rare for a mid-decade new Congress, said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO). Usually the bump in seats comes after a Census.

"One of the troubling things and a challenge for the new president is how does he bring together a country that is not just polarized ideologically, but polarized racially and ethnically," Vargas said. "Increasingly the Democratic Party is becoming the face of the party of people of color and the Republican Party is the party of just whites."

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.