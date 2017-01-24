In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

The Oscar nominations are in and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is in the running for best Original Song. Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the song "How Far I'll Go," from the animated movie "Moana."

This puts Miranda in the admirable position of being one win away from getting an EGOT: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

He already has an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for production of the 67th Tony Awards; two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Theater Album for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton;" and three Tony Awards for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." He also has a Pulitzer Prize.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed How 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspired by family, politics 4:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/645631555706" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Miranda will be competing for his Oscar against songs from the movies "La La Land," "Trolls" and "Jim: The James Foley Story."

If Miranda wins this year he'll become the youngest person, at 37, to win all four awards in competitive categories. Miranda is 37. The current youngest is Robert Lopez, who completed his EGOT with an Oscar in 2014 for co-writing "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen."

Barbra Streisand reached an EGOT at age 28, but her final award has a non-competitive Special Tony Award.

Miranda would join the legendary Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Related: The Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards Are…

Another Latino who was nominated for an Oscar this year was acclaimed Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto under "Cinematography" for the movie "Silence," directed by Martin Scorcese.

The 89th Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 26th.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.