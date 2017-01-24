In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

The Oscar nominations are in and 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is in the running for best "Original Song." Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the song "How Far I'll Go," from the animated movie "Moana."

This puts Miranda in the admirable position of being closer to getting an EGOT: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He already has three out of four.

Miranda will be competing against songs from the movies "La La Land," "Trolls" and "Jim: The James Foley Story."

Another Latino who was nominated was acclaimed Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto under "Cinematography" for the movie "Silence," directed by Martin Scorcese.

The 89th Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 26th.

