File photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2016 Governors Awards, 11/12/2016. Jordan Strauss / AP

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the immensely successful musical Hamilton, has teamed up with sweepstakes site Prizeo to raise money for two Latino non-profits in San Francisco.

The contest offering winners tickets to Hamilton's San Francisco March 23rd opening night benefits Code2040 and the Latino Community Foundation.

Code 2040 focuses on providing access to careers in technology for people of color. The organization connects college and graduate-level students with tech companies in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area. As the organization's website explains, Latinos and African Americans earn 18 percent of the computer science Bachelor's degrees but are only five percent of the technical workforce at top tech companies.

.@Lin_Manuel announces new @Prizeo contest to win tickets to opening night of @HamiltonMusical in San Franciscohttps://t.co/3uY1jHGdRA — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) February 17, 2017

The Latino Community Foundation is the premier organization raising money for Hispanic community organizations in California. Only about 1 percent of all philanthropic dollars go to Latino organizations. In the last few years, LCF has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations across the state that have served over 100,000 Latinos.

Those who donate over $10 will be entered to win in 'Hamilton' sweepstakes. Every $10 dollars is 100 entries, so the larger the donation the more chances of winning. Sharing the Prizio link on social media will also up the chances of winning, since each share is a free entry to the contest.

In addition to the San Francisco opening night tickets, winners will also receive two round trip tickets to get them there, two nights in a hotel, and access to the Opening Night Party with the Hamilton San Francisco cast. As a bonus, the winner and guest will be accompanied by Lin-Manuel Miranda's parents, Luz and Luis.

"Thank you again for continuing to team up with me and supporting the work of so many incredible causes," stated Lin-Manuel about the contest.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.