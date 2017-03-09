Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a surprising response on Thursday when he was asked whether Mexico would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall during an interview with Politico.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed McConnell on Mexico Paying for Trump's Wall: 'Uh, No' 0:28 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/893927491700" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Do you believe that Mexico will pay for it [the border wall]?," Politico Playbook's Jake Sherman asked. McConnell, R-Ky., flatly responded, "Uh, no."

McConnell said he believes that there are certain areas along the border that don't need a border wall.

The project, which is estimated to cost $21.6 billion, has spurred a lot of controversy in the United States and Mexico.

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has continually refuted Trump's claims that Mexico will pay for the wall. However, Trump has refused to back off that claim.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.