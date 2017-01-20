Miguel Ferrer, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor, Dies at 61

Sept. 2015 file photo of actor Miguel Ferrer at the at 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. He died of cancer at age 61. Paul A. Hebert / AP

Actor Miguel Ferrer, known for his roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Crossing Jordan" and movies including "Iron Man 3," died Thursday of throat cancer. He was 61.

"Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member," said "NCIS: Los Angeles" showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart."

In loving memory of Miguel Ferrer. He will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/RRB8Kivo6J — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 19, 2017

Ferrer had appeared in the original "Twin Peaks" and had the same role in the upcoming remake.

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost remembered him on social media.

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

Ferrer was the son of the late acclaimed actor José Ferrer, of Puerto Rican descent, and 1950s singer Rosemary Clooney.

His cousin, actor George Clooney, said in a statement: "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Ferrer is survived by his wife, Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi.

Variety contributed to this report.