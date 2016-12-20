Pandora's Top 25 Most Popular Latin Songs of 2016

It's been quite a year for Latin music lovers. Merengue and Rumba are now Cultural Heritages of Humanity, designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Colombian artist J Balvin, topped the charts on both Youtube and iTunes with his first-ever Latin single to hit 100 million views in just one month with "Bobo."

The music streaming service Pandora recently released their Top 25 Most Popular Latin Songs for 2016. It's clear what fans like: "The continued popularity of reggaeton is apparent—it has essentially become the de facto Latin pop genre of the year," Pandora's Lead Latin Curator, Marco Juárez, stated. "Eight of the top 25 songs are either by or featuring reggaeton artists, including the top three."

"Additionally, Regional Mexican music continues to be a driving force on Pandora, with the genre providing over two thirds of the entrants on the list," stated Juárez. "Within Regional Mexican, Norteño and Sierreño sounds edge out Banda for the most representation this year."

"Ginza," another track by J Balvin, received over 3.3 million thumbs up on Pandora, making this hit song number one on Pandora's list. It's a great playlist if you're having a party.

1. "Ginza" by J Balvin

2. "Hasta El Amanecer" by Nicky Jam

3. "Encantadora" by Yandel

4. "Solo Con Verte" by Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

5. "Duele El Corazón" by Enrique Iglesias

6. "Del Negociante" by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

7. "No Lo Hice Bien" by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

8. "Qué Caro Estoy Pagando" by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

10. "Pistearé" by Banda Los Recoditos

11. "Me Va A Pesar" by La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho

12. "Quién Te Entiende" by Crecer German

13. "Bobo" by J Balvin

14. "La Vida Ruina" by Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho

15. "El Perdedor" by Maluma

16. "Te Voy A Olvidar" by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, often referred to as Los Plebes del Rancho, is a Mexican Sierre?o musical group from Sinaloa. Facebook

17. "Obsesionado" by Farruko

18. "Cicatriiices" by Regulo Caro

19. "Me Está Gustando" by Banda Los Recoditos

20. "Ya Lo Superé" by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

21. "Préstamela A Mi" by Calibre 50

22. "Yo Quisiera Entrar" by Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho

23. "Tengo Que Colgar" by Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

25. "Amor Del Bueno" by Calibre 50

