Pandora's Top 25 Most Popular Latin Songs of 2016

It's been quite a year for Latin music lovers. Merengue and Rumba are now Cultural Heritages of Humanity, designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Colombian artist J Balvin, topped the charts on both Youtube and iTunes with his first-ever Latin single to hit 100 million views in just one month with "Bobo."
The music streaming service Pandora recently released their Top 25 Most Popular Latin Songs for 2016. It's clear what fans like: "The continued popularity of reggaeton is apparent—it has essentially become the de facto Latin pop genre of the year," Pandora's Lead Latin Curator, Marco Juárez, stated. "Eight of the top 25 songs are either by or featuring reggaeton artists, including the top three."
"Additionally, Regional Mexican music continues to be a driving force on Pandora, with the genre providing over two thirds of the entrants on the list," stated Juárez. "Within Regional Mexican, Norteño and Sierreño sounds edge out Banda for the most representation this year."
"Ginza," another track by J Balvin, received over 3.3 million thumbs up on Pandora, making this hit song number one on Pandora's list. It's a great playlist if you're having a party.