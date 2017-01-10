Patrick Flores, the Beloved "Mariachi Bishop" from San Antonio, Dies

Patrick Flores, the beloved Mexican-American archbishop from San Antonio, has died, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Flores was the first Mexican-American bishop in the United States in 1970 at the age of 40. "He's an amazing person in so many ways," his longtime friend Father David García told the Express-News.

Patrick Flores worked as a migrant farmworker when he was growing up in Texas and was a long-time advocate for civil rights among farmworkers. He was well-known for his pride and love of Mexican culture, and had a particular fondness for mariachi music. He was affectionately nicknamed the "Mariachi Bishop" by his followers.

Flores was held hostage in 2000 by a man distressed about being deported back to El Salvador. Flores was commended for his calm and empathetic treatment of the distraught man, whom he offered guidance during the ordeal.

Born on July 26, 1929 Flores was the sixth of nine children.