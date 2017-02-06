Joaquín Castro, one of the younger, up-and-coming Latinos in Congress, is taking on a leadership role in the organization formed by Hispanic lawmakers to develop a pipeline of future leaders. The Democratic Texas congressman was elected as the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), the non-profit arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which is composed of Latino Democrats. CHCI develops programs for high school and college students in government agencies as well as non-profits and in the corporate sphere.

"I am honored to serve as CHCI's Chair and am excited to work alongside the organization's dedicated staff, alumni, and program participants, as well as our new Board and Advisory Council members," said Castro.

Castro is the twin brother of former Housing Sec. Julián Castro, who made waves on the political landscape as a potential Vice Presidential pick for Hillary Clinton.

At 42 years old, Castro and his brother have often been viewed by the political establishment as potential leaders within the Democratic Party. Rep. Castro has been an outward critic of President Trump's recent immigration executive order, particularly the President's recent attack on a judge for blocking the executive order.

.@RealDonaldTrump It's called Judicial Review based on Separation of Powers in our Constitution. You're a President not a King. https://t.co/tcYw34UfrA — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 5, 2017

The CHCI is in its 40th year; it began with modest numbers but has grown to become a major source of political networking in Washington for Latinos.

The organization also announced their new members on its Board of Directors for 2017-2018. The list includes legislators like Raúl Ruiz and Grace Flores Napolitano, labor leaders like SEIU's Rocío Saenz and NEA's Lily Eskelsen García and Coca Cola executive Rudy Beserra and Lidia Martinez from Southwest Airlines.

Member of the Advisory Council include the nation's first Latina U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto and executives like Alphabet's (Google) Daisy Auger-Dominguez and Max Espinosa of Scholarship America.

