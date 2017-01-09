Rep. Luis Gutierrez Will Boycott Inauguration to Protest Trump

Representative Luis Gutierrez, (D-IL) an ardent advocate for immigrant rights, says he will boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in protest for Trump's comments about women and minorities in his campaign, reports the Associate Press.

"I could not look at my wife, my daughters or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended as if everything that candidate Donald Trump had said about women, Latinos, African-Americans, Muslims ... is OK or erased from my memory," Gutierrez said in a statement Thursday.

Latino immigrant groups are already preparing for a national day of protest on Saturday, Jan. 14 against the incoming president, and have said that acts of civil disobedience would not be left off the table in their fight for climate justice, reproductive rights and workers' rights.

Rep. Gutierrez has been an outspoken critic of President-elect's harsh language against immigrants, particularly in the Mexican-American community. Rep. Gutierrez is Puerto Rican and his district is almost 72 percent Hispanic.

Rep. Gutierrez mocked Donald Trump Jr., the President-elect's son, in Congress when he used a bag of Skittles to take aim at Trump Jr. son for comparing refugees to the candy.