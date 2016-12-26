See You There: What to Expect at Rubí's Quinceañera Today

Today is the day more than a million Mexicans have been waiting for: Rubí Ibarra García's quinceañera.

Rubí and her parents, Anaelda and Crescencio, recorded a modest video invitation to invite friends and family to celebrate Rubí's quinceañera (sweet 15th birthday). When the family posted the invitation online, it went viral.

Because the Ibarra García family did not make the Facebook invitation private, more than 1.3 million people responded to say they would attend the celebration in La Joya, Mexico.

Although the idea of crashing Rubí's party is now an international meme, the event is still very much a traditional quinceañera.

At 1:30 p.m. PST a family- and friend-exclusive mass will be held at the Iglesia de Guadalupe. The family has asked for privacy at the religious ceremony.

After the mass and a mid-afternoon lunch for the family, a horse race with a 10,000 peso prize will take place at 5:30 p.m. PST, as advertised in the invitation.

The most anticipated part of the evening, the dinner and dance, is where guests can watch Rubí and her father share the traditional first dance — this is to celebrate how Crescencio is the first and most influential man in her upbringing.

Some of Mexico's biggest celebrities also heard about the party, with well-known actor Gael García Bernal even making his own parody of the now-famous video invitation.

Despite the overwhelming response to the invitation, just how many people will show up to one girl's 15th birthday party is still unknown.

