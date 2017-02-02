How did Colombian singing sensation Shakira celebrate her 40th birthday on Thursday? The superstar released a salsa version of her hit song "Chantaje," featuring fellow Colombian performer Maluma.

The video, showcasing their dance moves accumulated 300,000 views on YouTube within 5 hours of dropping.

"This is how we celebrate your birthday!" Maluma tweeted at Shakira.

Fundacion PiesDescalzos, founded by Shakira at age 18 along with UNICEF, for which Shakira is a Goodwill Ambassador also wished her a happy birthday on Twitter.

Shakira herself posted a clip of the video to her Instagram with the caption "Hope you guys enjoy Chantaje Salsa with Chelito De Castro on the piano!"

The new version of the song comes two and a half months after the original, which has over 570,000 views on YouTube.

Shakira shares her birthday with her husband, Spanish soccer Gerard Piqué, who turned 30 on Thursday. The couple have two children.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.