Sofía Vergara: ‘What’s Wrong with Being a Stereotype?’

Actress Sofía Vergara, who has parlayed her curves and thick accent into a successful career, says she doesn't think there's anything wrong with perpetuating Latina stereotypes in her television show.

HOLA! USA

In a tell-all interview featured in HOLA! USA's March issue, which hits the stands next month, Vergara was asked whether she is bothered by people who say her character, Gloria, in the TV series "Modern Family" is a stereotype.

"What's wrong with being a stereotype?," Vergara said. "Gloria's character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me."

Vergara told HOLA! USA that it upsets her when people complain about the character she plays. She said that eight years ago you couldn't find anyone on TV with her type of accent. "I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have," Vergara said.

In the March issue, Vergara and her hushand Joe Manganiello also open up about their relationship, careers, and secret hobbies.

Manganiello says he knew he wanted to marry Vergara very quickly. "We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and well being ahead of our own," Manganiello said. "Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring."

Vergara also discussed the reason for not moving in with someone until her son, Manolo, went to college, saying she wanted to protect her son.

"Partly because I hadn't found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son," she said. "I wasn't going to bring a man into my son's home."

For more on HOLA! USA's interview with Vergara and Manganiello, you can visit: http://us.hola.com/.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.