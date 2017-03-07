A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (C) Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters / Reuters

As it turns out, building a 2,000-mile, $21 billion wall may not be the way to tackle undocumented immigration in the U.S.

A report recently published by the Center for Migration Studies (CMS) finds that crossing the border does not account for the way "the large majority of persons now become undocumented."

It states that two-thirds of those who joined the undocumented population did so by entering with a valid visa and then overstaying their period of admission.

Overstays have exceeded those entering illegally every year since 2007, and there have been half a million more overstays than illegal entries since 2007.

The study by the CMS divides the 2014 population into two groups: those who enter with a valid temporary visa but subsequently "overstay" and establish residence in the U.S. without authorization and those who "enter without inspection" (EWI) through the southern border without proper immigration documents.

According to the report, in 2014, 42 percent of all undocumented persons in the U.S. were "overstays."

And of those who arrived or joined the undocumented population in 2014, 66 percent were overstays.

This trend is predicted to continue in the future.

The CMS has previously reported on the dramatic decline in the U.S. undocumented population between 2008 and 2014.

"Despite the claims of an ever-rising, out-of-control U.S. undocumented population," said Donald Kerwin, CMS's Executive Director in the 2016 report, "the number of undocumented has fallen each year since 2008."

The 2016 report also found that a growing percentage of people crossing the border into the U.S. are migrants from Central America who are presenting themselves to U.S. authorities and seeking political asylum.

Since inauguration, the Trump administration has made the construction of a "contiguous, physical" and "impassable" wall along the length of the U.S. Mexico border a significant part of its immigration executive orders and immigration enforcement strategy.

Trump's plan to build a wall had already been widely criticized, not only for its estimated costs, but for necessity given the enforcement tools already in place, amongst other reasons.

