If you grew up in a Cuban family or are of Latino descent, chances are your head may have smelled of violets as a baby or even in your childhood years. The tradition started in Havana almost 90 years ago when a man named Agustín Reyes developed the first violet-scented cologne in Cuba, "Agua de Violetas" or "Royal Violets."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed The Man Behind the Violet-Scented Baby Cologne 1:48 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/920723011894" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The fragrance was not created as a baby cologne, but the light, fresh scent became popular among Cuban mothers for their babies. A year after Castro's revolution took effect, the Reyes family fled Cuba with the formula covertly in hand.

RELATED: Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: His Road to the NFL, His Latino Heritage and Giving Back

Once settled in Miami, they reestablished the business with the fragrance that had brought them success on the island nation. Word of mouth quickly spread among the Cuban exile community and Agustin Reyes, Inc. enjoyed newfound success, picking up on a tradition that went on to become an iconic part of Cuban culture and beyond.

Agustin Reyes NBC News

Over 9 decades later, the shelves in most drug stores catering to the U.S. Hispanic community remain stocked with more than ten brands of the fragrance. Agustin Reyes III currently runs the business his grandfather established from a plant in Hialeah, Florida. He spoke to NBC Latino about the family's fragrant history.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.