Who Needs Snow? Here's How We Do Christmas in Miami

While some dream of Christmas sledding, warm fires and crisp walks on snow-filled roads, Miami residents are wrapping lights around palm trees and getting ready for a holiday southern style.

In a city known for its Latino flavor, many Cuban Americans as well as Puerto Ricans wouldn't dream of a Christmas Eve or Nochebuena without their roasted pig or lechón. Cuban families make their own version of eggnog called Crema de Vie (Cream of Life) - which has a nice amount of rum.

Que Rico Con Kiko host Roberto Suarez took NBC Miami producer Natalie Valdes on a tour around Miami to show us how residents are getting ready for the holiday. Que Rico con Kiko (How Delicious with Kiko) is a local Miami Telemundo talk show segment in which Suarez cooks with and interviews local chefs.

