At least two people were shot during an electronic dance music festival at a Mexican resort popular with foreign tourists, a local hospital worker told NBC News Monday.

The worker at CostaMed hospital in Playa del Carmen said the two — a man and a woman — were admitted with bullet wounds at 3:39 a.m. (4:39 a.m. ET). The man was in a serious or "grave" condition, while the woman was stable, according to the hospital worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Others who were hurt had been sent to nearby hospitals, he added.

Scottish DJ Jackmaster, who was scheduled to perform at the BPM Festival, said in a tweet that four or five people had been fatally shot and "many wounded."

"Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire," he wrote.

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

NBC News was not immediately able to independently confirm that report.

A member of the tourist police told NBC News that they could not "discuss this incident because the information is confidential."

Gunshots were reported in or near the Blue Parrot and The Jungle nightclubs in Playa del Carmen, which is some 45 miles south of Cancun and across the channel from the island of Cozumel.

The organizers of the BPM Festival were also not available for comment, but initially tweeted that "after alleged reports of shots fired this morning at Blue Parrot, all BPM parties are shut down while police investigations are underway."

The Blue Parrot in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Google Maps

The tweet was later deleted.

Marcos Vazquez was with his girlfriend at the nearby La Vaquita nightclub when he saw people running by.

The 29-year-old from El Paso, Texas, told NBC News that he ran into the bathroom and locked himself inside with eight other people. Five minutes later, they left and went outside and took a taxi away from the club.

The organizers described the BPM Festival as "an annual ten day and night electronic music festival." Sunday was its closing night.

"This global gathering of DJs, producers, revelers and industry professionals has become a must for any music lover with a discerning taste for quality electronic dance music," according to Thump, a music and culture channel for VICE.

Tourism is vitally important Playa del Carmen, which is located in the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula. It had escaped much of the bloody violence that have plagued Mexico's western coastal tourists spots, such as Acapulco.